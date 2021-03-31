AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCRB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,922. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.