AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.52. 13,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

