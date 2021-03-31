Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $38,491.20 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54.

On Friday, January 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00.

ATRA opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

