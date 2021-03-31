At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Down 9%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) fell 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.86. 63,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,116,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $615,486.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

