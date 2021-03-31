At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Down 9%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) fell 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.86. 63,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,116,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.
In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $615,486.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 457,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
