Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.55

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.55 and last traded at $78.35, with a volume of 3697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 69.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.