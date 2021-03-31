Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

