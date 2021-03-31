Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,026 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

