Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Position Decreased by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 3.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,008. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $102.88 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

