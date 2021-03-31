Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.08.

Arvinas stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

