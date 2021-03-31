Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 145 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

