Arvest Bank Trust Division Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.