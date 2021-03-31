Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 651,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 88,275 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of AFI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 3,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,928. The company has a market cap of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.