Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$7.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. Arjo AB has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

