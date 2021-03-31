Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.