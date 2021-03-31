Argus Boosts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $130.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

ADS stock opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

