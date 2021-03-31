Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNGF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

