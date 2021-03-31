Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $91.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ARNA traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. 559,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,693. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,826,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

