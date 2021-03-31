Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,811,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after acquiring an additional 527,683 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,753,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

