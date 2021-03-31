Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 1,956,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $57.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

