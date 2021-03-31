APYSwap Price Tops $2.56 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004408 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $842,669.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 596,773.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00266077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.92 or 0.00922369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00076473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,252,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

