Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.