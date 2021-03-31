Aptinyx Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $191.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 33.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.