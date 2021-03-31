April S. Arnzen Sells 8,300 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

