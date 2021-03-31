Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post $49.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $40.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $245.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $221.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.82.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

