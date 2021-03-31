Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 6.5%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.81 and last traded at $131.58. 4,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,245,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

