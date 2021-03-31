API3 (API3) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.04 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $123.22 million and approximately $54.04 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for $8.90 or 0.00015098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.