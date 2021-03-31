Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

