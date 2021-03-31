Apella Capital LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.12. 6,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,562. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $113.80 and a 52-week high of $321.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

