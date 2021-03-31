Apella Capital LLC Purchases 653 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 186,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,778,000 after acquiring an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 316,543 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,276. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.