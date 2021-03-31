Apella Capital LLC Invests $258,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $4,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $132.77. 277,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,816,865. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

