Apella Capital LLC Buys 1,928 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,408. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

