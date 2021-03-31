Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $6,845,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 796,418 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87.

