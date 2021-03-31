Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

CMF stock remained flat at $$62.11 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

