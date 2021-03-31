AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $300.35

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.35 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 286.50 ($3.74). AO World shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.97), with a volume of 282,503 shares trading hands.

AO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 268.05.

In related news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

AO World Company Profile (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

