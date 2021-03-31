Ankr Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 60% against the dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $391.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00636483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026813 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

