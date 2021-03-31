Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Andover Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Andover Mining
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Andover Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andover Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.