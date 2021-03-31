Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AOVTF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Andover Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Andover Mining alerts:

About Andover Mining

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Andover Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andover Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.