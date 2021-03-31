Anchor Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $5.22 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00007994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $218.81 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00169009 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,870,934 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

