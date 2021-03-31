Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $37.39

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,835 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.