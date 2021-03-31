Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Price Target at GBX 1,421.55

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

SSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,455 ($19.01). 2,578,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,838. The company has a market capitalization of £15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.64.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.