Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $5.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL remained flat at $$6.20 on Friday. 1,209,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,918. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $873.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,300 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

