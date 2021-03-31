Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $34.09

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,070. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.