Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of DVN opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

