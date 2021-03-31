Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $208.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

