Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post sales of $122.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Five9 reported sales of $95.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $520.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.09 million to $521.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $612.94 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.44. 722,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -285.73 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

