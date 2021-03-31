Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $2.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the lowest is $2.60. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.89.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $311.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.87. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $248.86 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

