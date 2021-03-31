Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.86. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth $255,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MOFG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,177. The firm has a market cap of $492.69 million, a P/E ratio of 146.82 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

