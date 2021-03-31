Analysts Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,943. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after buying an additional 328,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $21,394,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

