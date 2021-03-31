Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,420 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

