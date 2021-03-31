Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 186,626 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,626 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.