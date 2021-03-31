Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,438 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

